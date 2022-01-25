The differing approaches highlighted a growing rift among Western nations over how to confront Moscow.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko called the evacuation of diplomatic families this week “premature.”
“It is extremely important to avoid activity that could be used in the information space to increase tensions in society and destabilize the economic and financial security of Ukraine,” Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Monday.
He said that only a handful of the 129 diplomatic missions in Ukraine have announced evacuations. Here is where some of those nations stand.
United States
After the order for diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, U.S. officials in Kyiv held a virtual town hall Tuesday and warned hundreds of Americans that the embassy would not be in a position to evacuate them in the event of a conflict.
The embassy also issued an alert advisory ranking Ukraine as “Level 4: Do Not Travel.” According to the alert, security conditions along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine “are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice.”
The advisory said that U.S. citizens “should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.”
U.S. officials declined to offer more details about why the departure order was being made now, but they relayed President Biden’s recent remarks that an invasion “could happen at any time.”
The United States also has warned citizens in nearby Belarus — where Russia has positioned forces in recent days and plans to hold a major military exercise next month — to keep an eye on tensions in the region, avoid public demonstrations and “regularly reevaluate possible departure plans in the event of an emergency.”
Canada
Global Affairs Canada announced Tuesday that it would “temporarily withdraw” the children of embassy staffers and family members accompanying them. In a statement, it also cited “the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine.”
An adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper that the move to send diplomats’ families home was understandable. But he warned that it was undercutting Ukraine’s morale.
“Overreacting to what the Russian Federation has been doing … is making Ukrainian society nervous,” Podolyak said in an interview in response to Canada’s announcement.
Britain
Britain temporarily withdrew some staffers and dependents from its embassy in Ukraine on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
He called it a “responsible precaution” but said that the embassy would remain open and continue to provide consular assistance for British nationals in Ukraine.
About half of the embassy staff will return to Britain, the BBC reported.
European Union
E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that most member nations would not immediately be scaling back their embassy staffs.
“We are not going to do the same thing because we don’t know any specific reasons,” Borrell said ahead of a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers, Reuters reported.
“Negotiations are going on,” he said.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that families of key staff members were able to leave but that diplomats would stay.
“This is the appropriate measure in the current situation,” said ministry spokesman Christofer Burger.
Australia
The Australian government urged its citizens immediately to leave Ukraine because of the “increased risk of armed conflict,” Australia’s ABC News reported Monday.
“Australians in Ukraine should leave now by commercial means, where safe to do so, noting that flight availability could change or be suspended at short notice,” the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.
It raised its advisory for Ukraine to “Do Not Travel.”