El Salvador, economists say, is learning that lesson the hard way. President Nayib Bukele — who dropped the mic on Twitter this month by claiming he trades his country’s cash for bitcoin on his phone while “naked” — oversaw the cryptocurrency’s adoption as legal tender three-and-a-half months ago. Since then, its plunging value, the vice president of Moody’s credit rating agency estimates, has cost the national treasury up to $22 million worth of precious reserves. The country’s bonds have tanked. Fears of diminished financial transparency, meanwhile, has stalled a vital loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, which urged El Salvador on Tuesday to drop bitcoin as legal tender.