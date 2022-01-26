NFTs have caused a stir in the art world, with entrepreneurs and financiers predicting they will change how art is valued and upend the market for digital art. They’ve already generated millions of dollars for some artists. Last March, a digital collage by a South Carolina artist known as Beeple sold for $69 million — the third highest ever price for a work by a living artist. NFTs also allow digital creators to collect royalties each time an artwork changes hands.