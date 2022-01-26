Kharkiv sits less than 30 miles from the Russian border and has deep historical and cultural ties with its more powerful neighbor to the north.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that the city could be occupied by Russia in the event of an invasion. In 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, Moscow-backed separatists tried to seize control of Kharkiv — but Ukrainian authorities quashed the rebellion.
Now, residents here fear a return to violence and unrest and are pinning their hopes on a diplomatic solution to the crisis. If that fails, however, they say that they hope other European nations will open their doors to them.
“If terrible things may happen, I just want the whole world to support us, and to be aware, to accept us if we ask them,” said Alena Krichko, who lives with her two children in Kharkiv. “I think perhaps I should move to Kyiv or move to European countries.”