Russia has threatened to cut off the supply of natural gas it sends to Europe if sanctions were imposed. The move would be a significant blow against U.S. allies on the continent — which relies on Russia for about 40 percent of its natural gas needs — and could set off a global energy crisis. (Some European leaders, particularly those with closer ties to Russia, have expressed a reluctance to confront the Kremlin too directly.) U.S. officials noted that limiting gas exports would also harm Russia, but that the Biden administration was nevertheless preparing for the scenario.