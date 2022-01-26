Russia has threatened that to cut off its supply of natural gas flowing into Europe if sanctions were imposed. The move would be a significant blow against U.S. allies on the continent — which relies on Russia for about 40 percent of its natural gas needs — and could set off a global energy crisis. (Some European leaders, particularly those with closer ties to Russia, have expressed a reluctance to confront the Kremlin too directly.) U.S. officials noted that limiting gas exports would also harm Russia, but that nevertheless the Biden administration was preparing for the scenario.