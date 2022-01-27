In the case of Johnson’s birthday, ITV News reported that 30 people attended an afternoon gathering — with singing and a Union Jack-themed cake — on June 19, 2020, when the country was in its first and strictest lockdown. A Downing Street spokesperson told The Washington Post that staff members “gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.” Downing Street has maintained that other gatherings were work-related — never mind all those bottles of wine.