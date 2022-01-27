Another photo purported to show the location of the bust: an entirely white landscape of colorless skies and a snow-covered road flanked by a wall of barbed wire.
A military official familiar with the situation said the smugglers carried weapons and were backed by an armed presence, but numbers were unclear due to the weather.
The smugglers opened fire on the army first, the official said — “which is why we responded strongly, leading to the death of 27 of them.” There were no casualties from the army side, he added.
“The area is covered entirely by snow, and this took place overnight, so there’s snow and fog and no visibility,” he said via phone interview from Jordan. “This is the season they try to take advantage of to cross over the border.”
He added that there was no information yet on the type and amount of drugs caught due to the harsh winter conditions where the bust occurred.
The official asked his name and rank not be shared because he was not authorized to speak to the media before the release of a more expansive army statement.
The bust came 10 days after the head of the kingdom’s armed forces announced a change in the army’s rules of engagement with smuggling operations following the death of a Jordanian officer Jan. 16 in clashes with armed smugglers crossing from Syria.
Army chief Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti vowed at the time to boost the crackdown on smuggling and go after any groups threatening national security.
Jordan shares a long and porous northern border with Syria, a major route for the smuggling of the amphetamine captagon. U.S. and Western officials accuse Syria of producing mass quantities of the pills at facilities inside the country in areas loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The pills are then packed inside coffee canisters, milk cartons, pomegranates and other containers and shipped to the wealthy gulf countries via Jordan.
The Jordanian army frequently announces large busts of the drug, in particular over the past year, with 361 drug smuggling operations thwarted, capturing more than 15 million various pills. Already this year, nearly 3 million captagon pills were recovered in a bust at the Nassib border crossing between Syria and Lebanon.
“Smuggling attempts in 2020, 2021 and 2022 have dramatically increased, and included use of force as you heard today,” the official said, adding that this was what led to their forceful response on Thursday.
The army is continuing to comb the area for more drugs and smugglers, according to the its statement.
Jordan had reduced bilateral relations with Syria following the popular protests that swept the country in 2011, and the ensuing harsh crackdown by Assad.
In October, Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke with Assad for the first time in a decade. The call took place a week after the two countries reopened the key Nassib border crossing, following Syrian and Jordanian official discussions over border security.
Read more: