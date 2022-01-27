Parts of the Middle East began to record low temperatures last week, culminating in this week’s snow. On Tuesday of last week, the Israel Meteorological Service reported frost and temperatures at or below 32 degrees across much of the country.
In parts of Greece and Turkey, heavy snowfall disrupted air traffic, roads and power grids this week, leading to school closures as reports emerged of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan struggling to stay healthy and warm.
But the snow also brought some scenes of wintry joy in parts of the world more accustomed to balmy weather and sunning on beaches.
The Israel Meteorological Service forecast that snow would continue to fall through Thursday evening on the Golan Heights, in the north, with “unseasonably cold” temperatures and “occasional rainfall from the north to the northern Negev” desert, in the country’s south.