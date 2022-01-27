The facility, which was once an old school building, houses thousands of alleged Islamic State supporters, mostly captured during the battle to retake the final sliver of land in what it once had called its caliphate. Roughly 700 minors, some of them separated from their mothers in detention camps once they reached the age of 12, were also caught in the fighting as their wing of the prison became the site of the final standoff.
The SDF said Thursday that between 60 and 90 militants were hiding in the northern section of the prison, which houses the boys. It was unclear how they were missed in what SDF officials had described the day before as a thorough sweep of the area.
Although there are no indications that the Islamic State has grown strong enough to take territory in Syria as it did in 2014 when it seized a swath the size of Britain, it has slowly reconstituted some of its capabilities through a network of sleeper cells that attack security forces and intimidate local government workers. In neighboring Iraq, the group also still launches attacks, although these are usually small in scale.
Video footage from the yard of the badly damaged prison Wednesday showed a long line of prisoners who had apparently surrendered or had played no part in the riot. A U.S. coalition official said that detainees had been taken to a new facility and that they would be provided with medical attention.
