The debate over how to restrain Russian aggression has been complicated by the fact that some European countries, particularly those with closer ties to Moscow, have been reluctant to confront the Kremlin too directly. As Washington tries to shield its allies from possible Russian retaliation, Wallace, the U.K. minister, is in Europe canvassing support for sanctions. He is also set to travel to Russia in coming days for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.