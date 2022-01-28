As of Jan. 15 truckers entering Canada must be fully immunized. The United States has a similar requirement in place since Jan 22, and some U.S. truckers and other Americans have voiced their solidarity with the protesters on social media.
In Canada, some offered rooms to the truck drivers they dubbed patriots, and others lined the streets, cheering and waving flags in support of the drivers and their message. A newspaper opinion piece drew comparisons with fringe movements in the United States, wondering whether Canada could be on the cusp of its own Jan. 6 moment.
Meanwhile Ottawa police said they were bracing for traffic chaos over the weekend.
“We welcome peaceful demonstrations. That said, public safety is paramount — there will be consequences for persons engaging in criminal conduct, violence and/or activities promoting hate,” they tweeted.
“Our policing and municipal partners are doing everything we possibly can to keep emergency lanes open and access to hospitals/health care facilities intact,” the police tweeted.
The expected disruption in the capital had also caused some vaccine clinics to close, Ottawa’s public health body said.
The convoy also got support from Tesla founder Elon Musk who tweeted “Canadian truckers rule” and commented: “Freedom is being stripped away one piece at a time until it is gone.” Donald Trump Jr. also endorsed the truckers on social media.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, a professional federation, said in a statement this week that “the vast majority of the Canadian trucking industry is vaccinated with the overall industry vaccination rate among truck drivers closely mirroring that of the general public.”
The body said it was working with the Canadian government during the disruption.
“The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges. CTA believes such actions — especially those that interfere with public safety — are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed.”
A group of Canadian ministers including those responsible for transport and labor issued a joint statement with the Trucking Alliance earlier this week.
“The Government of Canada and the Canadian Trucking Alliance both agree that vaccination, used in combination with preventative public health measures, is the most effective tool to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for Canadians, and to protect public health,” they said.
“By working together, we are confident that we can find solutions that will help Canadians and industry alike,” they concluded.
About 90 percent of truckers are vaccinated, according to transport minister Omar Alghabra.
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday that he had “been exposed” to the novel coronavirus and was isolating for five days in line with rules. “I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter.