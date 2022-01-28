The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post was the first to report on the possibility that the long awaited visit would go forward but only after the Games have concluded, thereby delaying the release of a long-awaited U.N. report on alleged abuses in the region.
International human rights groups have called on the United Nations to release its findings on human rights abuses in Xinjiang as soon as possible and have responded with dismay at the reports of further holdups.
They accuse China of running vast internment facilities and systems of mass surveillance disproportionately targeting Uyghurs, Kazakh and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the northwestern region.
The report is expected to be the U.N.’s first comprehensive ruling on a campaign of mass interment, birth control and forced assimilation that multiple Western governments, including the United States, have called genocide.
Chinese Human Rights Defenders, a nongovernmental organization, voiced concern on Twitter that the reported visit was “just a clever ploy” to prevent Bachelet from releasing her findings, adding “please issue the upcoming report … as soon as possible.”
As the Opening Ceremonies approach, pressure has mounted on Olympics sponsors and the International Olympic Committee to use the Games to confront the Chinese Communist Party on its bid to crush dissent and stifle civil society from Xinjiang to Tibet to Hong Kong.
A coalition of 243 international groups on Thursday jointly called for more countries to join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics and for athletes and sponsors not to legitimize abuses.
“It’s not possible for the Olympic Games to be a ‘force for good,’ as the International Olympic Committee claims, while the host government is committing grave crimes in violation of international law,” Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
The possibility of further delays to Bachelet’s report on Xinjiang added to mounting concerns by rights groups of a missed opportunity to use the Olympics to hold Beijing accountable. Discussions over a U.N. visit to Xinjiang began in 2018 after evidence mounted of a vast network of detention facilities in the region.
China denies accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and describes the security campaign as necessary to combat “extremism” and violence. Rather than detention camps, it claims facilities provided voluntary “vocational education and training” and that the programs have now concluded.
As part of a global propaganda effort to rebuff criticism of the crackdown, China has organized carefully orchestrated tours of the facilities where Western journalists were met with unusual scenes like a supposedly spontaneous rendition, in English, of the children’s song “if you are happy and you know it, clap your hands.”
“The spectacle of the Olympics cannot cover up genocide,” Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, said in the rights groups’ joint statement. “It’s hard to understand why anyone feels it’s even possible to celebrate international friendship and ‘Olympic values’ in Beijing this year.”
Lyric Li in Seoul contributed reporting.
