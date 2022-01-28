In November, Hossam Bahgat, who leads the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, was convicted of insulting an official authority and spreading false news, and fined about $650. The next month, prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has already spent years behind bars, was sentenced to five years in prison while his former lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and blogger Mohamed “Oxygen” Ibrahim were each sentenced to four. All three were found guilty of “spreading false news undermining national security.” The State Department expressed “disappointment” over their sentences, which offer no possibility of appeal.