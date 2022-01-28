It will press for an investigation in Israel, where the surveillance tool was developed by NSO Group, a security firm, and bring lawsuits before the European Court of Human Rights.
The aim, rights advocates said, is to test Hungary’s increasingly politicized judicial system and encourage greater privacy protections in the country. According to journalists involved in the proceedings, both press freedom in Hungary and the rule of law in Europe are at stake.
“We believe that this case is a turning point,” said Adam Remport, legal officer for the HCLU’s Privacy Project. The HCLU is based in Budapest, where it engages in legal aid and advocacy work.
“The breach of rights is obvious," Remport said. "This is going to be a test of the Hungarian legal system as a whole regarding whether it is capable of giving redress to the victims of such abuses.”
A global investigation published in July by a consortium of news outlets, including The Washington Post, found that the military-grade spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and others around the world.
The phones appeared on a wider list of more than 50,000 numbers from countries where authorities were known to monitor their citizens — including Hungary. More than 300 Hungarian phone numbers appeared in the database.
A forensic examination of six phones associated with numbers on the list confirmed that three were infected with Pegasus spyware. Two other phones showed signs of attempted infiltration, while the examination of one phone was inconclusive.
Among those targeted with Pegasus were businesspeople, journalists, a media mogul and a Belgian-Canadian activist who was studying in Hungary.
David Dercsenyi, a Hungarian journalist and HCLU client, learned that there were three numbers connected to him on the list of targeted selected for surveillance by NSO clients. He said that the revelations have put independent journalists in Hungary under further strain.
In recent years, the Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has exerted control over the country’s media landscape that is unprecedented in an E.U. country, rights groups say.
“I don’t have much hope to learn anything from the state but we should act and try to find out the truth,” Dercsenyi said.
Hungary insists that it uses surveillance tools lawfully but has been reprimanded by Europe’s top human rights court for spying on citizens in the past. In 2016, the court ruled that Hungary’s surveillance of private individuals on anti-terror grounds had violated their rights and that safeguards were insufficient.
“In Hungary, the laws permitting surveillance are so broad that technically anyone can be surveilled on national security grounds,” Remport said.
The HCLU will begin its legal blitz by filing complaints with several governmental authorities tasked with overseeing data protection and actions taken by the security services. It has also requested information about the surveillance carried out on clients. If those requests are stonewalled, Remport said, the organization will resort to lawsuits.
The group has also lodged a complaint with the European Commission on behalf of Adrien Beauduin, the Belgian-Canadian activist targeted for surveillance while he studied in Hungary. It argues that the spyware’s use in Hungary, which is a member of the European Union, violates the right to free movement within the bloc and “may discourage EU citizens from staying in Hungary.”
Separately, the HCLU will bring a series of lawsuits to the European Court of Human Rights representing journalists and members of civil society organizations “stigmatized by the government” who may be exposed to surveillance.
In Israel, independent attorney and Orban critic Eitay Mack will also file a complaint with the attorney general Friday on behalf of three HCLU clients. He will accuse Israel of violating both local and international law by allowing NSO to sell its spyware to Hungary — and request that Israeli authorities investigate the authorization of Pegasus technology for export there.
The complaint will argue that Israeli officials and NSO executives should have known that there was a possibility the technology would be used by Hungary’s government against opposition activists and journalists.
“Especially journalists, because the press in Hungary was already a main target of the Orban regime,” Mack said.
Previous legal challenges to NSO’s export licenses have failed, however, according to Mack. Israel says that it approves the export of cyber technologies “exclusively to governmental entities, for lawful use, and only for the purpose of preventing and investigating crime and counterterrorism.”
In response to the global investigation last summer, NSO said that it “does not operate the systems that it sells to vetted government customers, and does not have access to the data of its customers’ targets."
Still, the company’s chief executive Shalev Hulio said in July that some of the reported allegations about Hungary “were disturbing" and vowed to investigate “every allegation.”
Szabolcs Panyi is an HCLU client and investigative journalist with Hungary’s Direkt36 news outlet.
He said that the goals of the legal campaign "are transparency and strict regulations so that this could not happen to other journalists and E.U. citizens in the future.”
“It’s more about preventing this from becoming the new norm than seeking justice for ourselves,” he said.
