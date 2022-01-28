A high court in Delhi will decide whether to eliminate the marital rape exception from the country’s rape laws, which were reformed in the aftermath of a brutal gang rape and murder in 2012.
Men’s rights group, however, are arguing that making martial rape a criminal offense would be tantamount to turning husbands into “rapists” and will lead to the breakdown of the institution of family.
A boycott of marriage is “necessary,” thundered one user. Another took aim at feminists, saying the strike was the only solution to end their “agenda.”
“Men don’t want to get married because their human rights are not getting protected,” said Anil Murty, 50, a tech entrepreneur and co-founder of the Save Indian Family Foundation, which campaigns for making laws gender neutral.
The petitions challenging the exemption say it is unconstitutional and violates the fundamental rights of women.
“Every act of violence should be punished,” said Kirti Singh, legal adviser to All India Democratic Women’s Association, one of the petitioners. Singh said there is no basis to treat rape within marriage as distinct from rape outside of it.
The ongoing court case has ignited a rare debate about consent in spousal relationships and female sexual autonomy in India, where divorce is rare.
A majority of marriages in the country are arranged by parents and families and take place within the rigid class and caste hierarchies. Premarital sex is not common, and most sexual encounters take place within marriage. Only 1.1 percent of Indian women were divorced in 2010, according to the most recent U.N. data.
While in the past decades India has rapidly transformed into one of the world’s largest economies, changes in societal practices and attitudes have been slower. Women in India today are better educated and have more rights than before, but the female labor force participation rate is dismal, and sexual violence against women is widespread.
Singh, the adviser to the petitioner, pointed to laws governing domestic violence to question the exemption. “The law has recognized that violence in marriage in wrong. Rape is a gross act of violence,” she said.
A lawyer for a men’s rights group opposing the petition said forced sex within a couple could at best be called “abuse” and that women could take recourse within existing laws. He said the provision protected the institution of marriage, which is “important not only for the couple but for the family, which includes children and parents also.”
In line with global trends, 1 in 3 married women in India faced violence at the hands of their spouse. Domestic violence offenses in India are governed by a different set of laws than sexual violence and rape.
The section of the law criminalizing acts of physical or mental cruelty, including dowry-related harassment by a husband or his relatives, was formulated in response to dowry deaths that continued even after the practice was outlawed in 1961. Thousands of women in India are still killed every year over disputes for dowry, which in India refers to the practice of gift-giving by the bride’s family.
But men’s rights groups point to the same law to argue against criminalizing marital rape. The groups claim that the domestic violence law is misused and a new offense of marital rape will become a tool in the hands of women to file fake cases against men to extort money or blackmail them.
Murty, the men’s rights activist, said that the domestic violence law had turned men into “second class citizens” in India as they had no recourse if they get abused at home. “This will lead to a gender war situation,” said Murty.
Women’s rights groups that work on the issue say the concern over filing fake cases belies the reality on the ground.
Nayreen Daruwalla, the program director for prevention of violence against women and children at SNEHA, a group working in poor areas of Mumbai, said societal concerns often hamper women from reporting gender-based violence of all forms.
Women use formal reporting mechanisms only when they have depleted other resources, Daruwalla said.“It is an issue of honor and shame,” she said. “There is fear of the husband and family.”
More than 111,000 cases were filed under the domestic violence law in 2020, according to data from the national crime record bureau, the latest such figures available. Even as police filed charges in majority of the cases, the conviction rate under this section remains low.
The central government in 2017 opposed the demand to criminalize marital rape but has now asked the court for time to consult stakeholders.
Meanwhile, the war of words on Twitter continues. The Save Indian Family Foundation has proposed a new family structure that would exclude wives.
Indian women fired back.
