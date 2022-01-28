Myriad militias operate in Deir al-Zour, some aligned with the Syrian government and its ally Russia in addition to those aligned with Iran. Several of the Iranian-linked groups are staffed and led locally by Syrians, who receive orders from more senior Iranian commanders, according to a local activist who goes by the name Abu Maria. He spoke on the condition that his full name not be published because of fear for his safety. Abu Maria estimated there are also about a dozen significant Iranian-aligned militias in the province composed of foreign fighters, including Iranians as well as Afghans and Pakistanis.