Naimeh Salem, Juan Esteban Montoya’s attorney, said Friday that her client will likely be transferred to a detention center as soon as Monday. She said she plans to ask authorities to grant him humanitarian parole, which would allow him to be released to his mother until his case is resolved. U.S. authorities have not yet said whether he will be allowed to stay in the United States; most migrants caught at sea are returned to their country of origin or embarkation.