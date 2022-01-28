In 2020, Ukraine exported more than 8 million tons of corn to China, accounting for just over a quarter of Ukraine’s total corn exports that year, according to the United States Department of Agricultur. Given the agricultural cycle, a good chunk of Ukraine’s seasonal corn exports — much of it purchased by China — have already shipped. But Peter Meyer, head of grains at S&P Global Platts, told me there’s word on the street that the Chinese have been quietly shopping around for U.S. corn in the event the Ukrainians can’t make good on deliveries later this year.