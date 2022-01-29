Draghi has proven to be a steady hand, and barring the unexpected, he will continue to run the country until next year, when Italy must hold elections. Draghi himself had been a candidate to replace Mattarella, but his odds faded as politicians worried about the task they’d create for themselves if they supported his cause: They’d have to find his replacement as prime minister, and there was nobody with comparable support or clout. His elevation to the presidential palace might have even caused Italy to stumble into early elections.