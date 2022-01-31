Argentine officials told the nation Friday that the IMF had given in on one key point: There will be no swift spending cuts. Some specifics of the deal remain to be worked out, but it envisions a gradual reduction in the fiscal deficit by 2024 without austerity measures, and relies in part on age-old promises to fight tax evasion and wean the country off energy subsides. The relatively long timeline gives room for the Peronists — known for spending binges before elections — to keep the country’s creaking coffers open ahead of the pivotal 2023 presidential race. In the meantime, the IMF — of which the United States is the largest contributor — will need to hope that Argentine guarantees this time are better than the last.