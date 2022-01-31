Belgium’s minister for public administration, Petra De Sutter, said in a letter the measure was necessary to fight against a culture in which workers feel they always need to be available, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic as more people transitioned to remote work.
Without the right to disconnect, “the result will be stress and burnout and this is the real disease of today,” said De Sutter, according to the Guardian.
Belgium’s move is a step in the direction of a growing trend in Europe over the past five years, which has gained strength as the pandemic raises new questions about the future of work. Last November, Portugal approved a set of laws prohibiting employers from contacting remote workers after hours, a measure that applies to companies with more than 10 employees. Spain, Greece and Ireland have mulled or enacted similar measures amid the pandemic.
Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal’s minister of labor, said at the time the pandemic “accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated.”
