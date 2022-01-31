The statement Monday summarized an internal army investigation of Assad’s treatment after an autopsy conducted by the Palestinian Ministry of Justice revealed that he suffered a stress-induced heart attack that was probably brought on by being bound, gagged and held by Israeli forces at a cold construction site.
Assad, who suffered from a coronary condition, was dragged from his car at a roadblock near his native village of Jiljilya, witnesses said. Soldiers then tied his hands, blindfolded and gagged him, leaving abrasions on his wrists and leaving him bleeding on the insides of his eyelids, according to the Palestinian medical exam.
The Israeli investigation said that after 30 minutes, Assad and other detainees were “released and freed from all constraints.”
The soldiers, however, assessed “that Assad was asleep and did not try to wake him,” the Monday statement said. “The soldiers failed in their obligations by leaving Assad lying on the floor without the required treatment and without reporting the incident back to their commanders.”
The inquiry, overseen by the head of Israel’s Central Command, concluded, however, that “there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when Assad was apprehended.”
Central Command is responsible for military operations in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
As a result of the investigation, the commander of the battalion, which is known as Netzah Yehuda, will be reprimanded, the statement said. It added that the platoon commander and company commander would be removed from their positions and would not serve in commanding roles for two years.
