Two Israeli military officers will be removed from their positions immediately and a third will be formally censured over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian American man who was detained in the West Bank earlier this month, the Israeli military said Monday night.

The death of Omar Assad on Jan. 12 was the result of “moral failure” and poor-decision making by the soldiers who detained him, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces.

The statement Monday summarized an internal army investigation into Assad’s treatment after an autopsy revealed that he suffered a stress-induced heart attack that was probably brought on by being bound, gagged and held in a cold construction site.

“The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers. One of the IDF’s core values—to protect human life—was violated,” the statement said.

