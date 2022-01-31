The tests may slow down in February, with some analysts expecting North Korea to pause with the start of the Beijing Winter Games this weekend, to avoid crossing China, its key security and economic ally.
Since last fall, Pyongyang has conducted a flurry of tests designed to diversify and expand its arsenal with a variety of new missile systems, as part of leader Kim Jong Un’s five-year plan to expand his nuclear arsenal. These tests have become so routine that they are rarely featured on the front page of state-run newspapers nowadays. According to NK News, January tied the record set in the summer of 2019 for the most test launches in a 30-day period.
Missile tests can serve many purposes, from improving technical capabilities for new missiles or doing quality control of existing systems, to sending a domestic political message that the regime is taking care of its people — despite a deteriorating economy due to its strict, self-imposed covid border lockdown that has strained food and cash flow.
It also serves as a reminder of the lack of progress made on jump-starting diplomatic negotiations with the regime — after U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks collapsed in 2019 — and how North Korea’s progress on improving its military capabilities has evolved in the three years since.
“This series of launches of various projectiles is of great concern to us and yet again another reminder … to renew the diplomatic process, to renew the talks to lead to what we want as an end result, which is the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations secretary general, in a recent news briefing.
But the prospect of Pyongyang returning to negotiations anytime soon remains slim even as U.S. and South Korean negotiators maintain they have no preconditions for talks.
The Biden administration, however, has not shown it is willing to grant the sanctions relief that Kim seeks. Meanwhile, South Korea has continued to build up its military capabilities, which it describes as a defensive measure toward the nuclear-armed North.
North Korea remains in a strict, self-imposed covid border lockdown. It views sanctions, South Korea’s arms buildup and U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises as “hostile” policies that are inconsistent with rhetoric on negotiations.
This month, North Korea announced it had tested hypersonic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and a new cruise missile system.
These tests come during a period of transition on the peninsula, as South Korea prepares for its March presidential election. South Korean President Moon Jae-in concludes his single, five-year term in May, and the race for his successor remains neck-and-neck, between a relatively pro-engagement liberal candidate and the opposition candidate, who has vowed to be tougher on North Korea.
In addition, the Biden administration has reportedly selected Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat and a former coordinator for U.N. sanctions on North Korea, as his nominee for the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
The selection of a former sanctions official has raised questions in South Korea about potential implications about the future of U.S. policy toward North Korea. Washington issued fresh sanctions over North Korea’s weapons program after Pyongyang said it tested hypersonic missiles.
“It is provocative, and it is something that we have very, very strongly condemned in the Security Council,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, during a Sunday political talk show appearance on ABC. “We have pushed for sanctions within the Security Council. And I will be engaging with our allies the Koreans, as well as Japanese, who are also threatened by this, to look at other options for responding.”
As demonstrated in the past month, Kim has continued to test ballistic missiles despite the multiple United Nations resolutions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear weapons-related activities.
China and Russia, members of the U.N. Security Council, have not only pushed back on the U.S. bid to impose new sanctions, but have pushed for sanctions relief for North Korea, noting that Pyongyang has not tested any nuclear devices or intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Analysts say North Korea is taking advantage of the divide between the U.S. view of ballistic tests and that of China and Russia, to improve its ballistic missile program without prompting a unified punitive reaction from the U.N. Security Council.
