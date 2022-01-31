Speaking to reporters on Monday before his call with Putin, Johnson said: "What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink … I think Russia needs to step back from the brink. I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”