“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said of the United States and its allies on the 15-member U.N. security body, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday. Monday’s session provides an opportunity for officials to openly express their views, although it is unlikely to lead to any concrete action against Russia, which is one of five permanent members of the council and could veto any U.N. resolution, analysts say.