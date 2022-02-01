Charlotte Bellis, 35, from Christchurch, said in a statement Tuesday that her emergency application to return despite New Zealand’s closed border was approved overnight after a public back-and-forth with the government.
Bellis attracted international attention when she said in a New Zealand Herald column on Friday that the Taliban offered her “safe haven” as a pregnant and unmarried woman — whereas her own government refused her application for an emergency medical exemption to the lottery system that assigns returning citizens a spot in Managed Isolation and Quarantine, or MIQ.
New Zealand officials said Tuesday that Bellis was given a voucher for a spot in government-mandated quarantine because they assessed that she faced threats to her safety in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.
Bellis, who says she does not feel like she is in danger in Kabul, said in her statement the government should expand its criteria for medical exemptions, which currently rely on travel being time-critical.
A pregnant New Zealand journalist says strict covid rules left her stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
New Zealand, which kept coronavirus cases relatively low during the pandemic with strict lockdowns and other restrictions, requires anyone hoping to enter from overseas to apply for a voucher to stay in Managed Isolation and Quarantine for 10 days. These vouchers are limited and allocated through a type of lottery system.
The government defended this program in the wake of the controversy over Bellis’s case. Chris Bunny, who leads Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said in a statement that it “has been a success” and has helped “safely bring more than 220,000 people here in the midst of a global pandemic, as well as care for over 3,600 community cases.”
“There is finite capacity within the MIQ system though, and that’s for good reason — Covid-19 is still spreading around the world and we need to keep New Zealand safe,” he said.
Bellis thanked “New Zealanders for their overwhelming support” and said she would “continue to challenge” the government to allow its citizens stranded abroad to return home and to create “a pathway for other pregnant New Zealand Citizens to rightfully give birth in their home country.”
While many observers sympathized with Bellis’s case, some argued that she is benefiting from special treatment or criticized her for implying that the Taliban has treated her better than the government of New Zealand — even as the extremist group stands accused of restricting the rights of women and girls and of seeking to keep them from public life.
Muzhgan Samarqandi, an Afghan journalist now living in New Zealand, wrote in an open letter to Bellis published on the local 1News station that the way Bellis told her story trivializes the plight of women and girls living under Taliban rule after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Charlotte says the Taliban have given her a safe haven when she is not welcome in her own country. This is obviously a good headline and good way to make a point. But it is an inaccurate and unhelpful representation of the situation,” Samarqandi writes. “I understand there are problems with MIQ … But what I don’t understand is how someone who has lived and worked in Afghanistan, and seen the impact of the Taliban’s regime on women and girls, can seriously compare that situation to New Zealand.”
She continues, “Afghanistani women who resist or protest the regime are being arrested, tortured, raped and killed. Young girls are being married off to Talibs. Education and employment are no longer available to them. ... Relying on the protection of a regime that is violently oppressive, and then using that to try to shame the New Zealand government into action, is not the way to achieve that improvement."
Bellis worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera based in Qatar until she found out in August that she was expecting a child with her partner, freelance photographer Jim Huylebroek. She resigned from her post and left Qatar, where it is illegal to be pregnant and unmarried, for Huylebroek’s native Belgium.
In the process, she lost her health insurance. By January, her Belgian tourist visa was approaching its limit. She counted on New Zealand’s borders reopening in February and thought she only needed a place to wait out the remaining weeks. “We both had work visas for Afghanistan,” Bellis told The Post in an interview Monday. In her previous job, she covered Afghanistan from Qatar, and Huylebroek, who had worked in the country for seven years, had a home in Kabul.
Bellis said she has faced questions about why she didn’t go to another country. “And to that I say: Do people really expect a six-month-pregnant woman to jump on tourist visas from country to country, having lost her health insurance and her job, with no family support, without her partner, only to show up at a hospital when she goes into labor with a credit card and say, ‘Can I give birth here?’ ”
Bellis, who said she had concerns about being unmarried and pregnant in Afghanistan, told The Post that she approached Taliban contacts to ask if “there is going to be a problem if I’m pregnant in Kabul.” She said they wished her well and told her, “Look, this is your culture — you guys are foreigners, it’s between you.”
While Bellis says her Taliban contacts assured her that she would not face criminal consequences from being pregnant and unmarried in Kabul, she still worried about the lack of access to medical care in the country. Bellis said she wanted to leave Kabul by the time she was 30 weeks along, because “there is very little premature care available in Afghanistan.” If her daughter was born prematurely, Bellis said, “and they just wrapped her in a blanket and said a prayer, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”
Her efforts to enter a lottery for a spot to travel to New Zealand under “managed isolation and quarantine failed repeatedly,” she said. When Bellis applied for a version of that status for people facing medical emergencies, she was rejected on Jan. 24 due to what she called a technicality.
“Firstly, because our travel dates were more than 14 days out — something we did purposefully because flights are difficult to get out of Kabul and to give us time to appeal if we were rejected,” she wrote in the Herald. Also, officials in charge of the quarantine program apparently told her “you did not provide any evidence” that “you have a scheduled medical treatment in New Zealand,” she said, or evidence that it is “time-critical” and that she couldn’t “obtain or access the same treatment in your current location.”
As Bellis prepared her response, she received an email on Jan. 26 saying her application was in process and later that her partner’s application for a special visa was approved — a development she attributes to officials wanting to avoid “an incoming political headache.” Her column was published on Friday.
The MIQ program’s Bunny said Bellis sought entry under a less applicable exemption category and invited her to apply for an emergency exemption because of threats to her safety, not because of urgent medical needs. Bunny pointed out in a statement that only 400 rooms are set aside every two weeks for those who need to travel to New Zealand urgently and called it “a last resort option with a very high threshold.”
On Tuesday, Bellis said she received a notification from the government that her MIQ application had been granted and that she could go home. She added, “We are so excited to return home and to be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time.”
Read more: