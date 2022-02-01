In 2016, the Indian government removed much of the paper currency in circulation to combat corruption, but the move sparked widespread turmoil in the economy and a flurry of criticism. Since then, Modi’s government has promoted digital payments while mulling a rollout of its own digital currency that could be closely supervised. T. Rabi Sankar, a senior Reserve Bank of India official, said last year that India should develop a digital version of the rupee to stave off the popularity of publicly traded and difficult-to-track cryptocurrencies.