Mark Galeotti, a British expert on the Russian security services, said there was no evidence that targeting Russian oligarchs in London would positively influence Russian foreign policy in the near future. “Putin has been trying for years to ‘de-offshorize’ Russian money and bring it back within his grasp. I suspect that in the main, his view would be that if rich Russians have been keeping their money in London and lose some or all of it, then that’s their tough luck,” Galeotti wrote in an email.