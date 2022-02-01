The jets are among a contingent of six F-15 Strike Eagle warplanes that arrived in Estonia last week from their base in Britain, initially to participate in a scheduled NATO exercise. Now, the planes will remain indefinitely, said Lt. Col. Taylor Gifford, director of operations for the 336th Fighter Squadron, to bolster the small Baltic air policing mission patrolling the only sliver of NATO airspace directly bordering Russia.
Their immediate role will be to supplement the four Belgian F-16s that were already policing Baltic airspace alongside the Estonian air force. But their presence marks the first time U.S. warplanes have been attached to the mission in Estonia, and the deployment takes on added significance at a time when President Vladimir Putin has made it clear the ultimate goal of Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine is to push NATO away from Russia’s border.
Putin’s demands to effectively dismantle NATO in its current form as a condition for Russian de-escalation appear to have had the opposite effect. In the Dec. 17 ultimatum presented by the Kremlin to the United States, Russia said it wanted commitments that NATO would withdraw troops from countries that joined the alliance after 1997 — meaning all of Eastern Europe — and for NATO to agree to admit no further members, including Ukraine.
Instead, the often fractious NATO alliance has rallied to defend its mission and its principles, responding to the threat against Ukraine by sending reinforcements to the area Putin wants them to vacate.
In addition to the U.S. warplanes in Estonia, Danish F-16 fighter jets are being sent to beef up the Baltic air policing mission in nearby Lithuania. Denmark is also sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea.
Britain has said it will double the number of ground troops serving with NATO in Estonia, and President Biden said he has readied 8,500 U.S. troops to be deployed at short notice to join NATO forces in Europe. The Netherlands is sending F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria, and Spain is sending additional warships, all aimed at strengthening NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.
“Putin’s goal was to have less NATO close to his borders and he’s produced the exact opposite — he’s getting more NATO on his borders,” said Lauren Speranzo, director of the Transatlantic Defense and Security at the Center for European Policy Analysis.
For NATO, the moment has brought about a rejuvenation after decades of drift. In the years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO troops have strayed far from their original theater of operations in Europe, embarking on missions to train local forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, counter piracy off Somalia and escort food aid through the Gulf of Aden.
More recently, the alliance has been squabbling over whether it should be engaged in countering the expansion of China, or perhaps getting involved in addressing climate change, all in an effort to remain relevant in the post-Soviet world.
But faced with Putin’s challenge, the NATO alliance has been reminded of why it was created in the first place — to defend Europe.
“The latest flare-up has brought NATO back to basics,” Speranza said. “It’s a reminder for the United States and other NATO members that Russia is very much still a threat, and we still need to be thinking in terms of tanks on the battlefield.”
NATO’s response has surprised and gratified the alliance’s easternmost and most vulnerable members, such as the Baltic states, which have watched its digressions with alarm and have long called for their own defenses to be reinforced.
“The NATO allies have united and have been very strong in their message,” said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in an interview at her office in the capital Tallinn. “We see that we are actually stronger than we were before.”
“This is also a very negative surprise for Putin,” she added. “That the voices have been so united.”
Kallas, among many analysts and officials trying to discern Putin’s thinking, believes Putin had hoped he could exploit divisions both among Western allies and within Western countries to make a play for Ukraine without encountering significant consequences.
The abrupt, chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the challenges Biden faces to his domestic agenda could suggest he would be unwilling to become embroiled in any new foreign upheaval. Britain’s government is reeling from successive scandals. France is heading into a presidential election. Germany’s leadership of Europe has slipped with the departure of Angela Merkel and the installation of a new, inexperienced coalition government that has been divided over questions of foreign policy.
Biden had drawn fire for failing to consult U.S. allies on the Afghanistan withdrawal, leaving many European countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens and Afghan employees. But he has made “a huge effort” to include allies in conversations about how to respond to Ukraine, Kallas said.
And although splits have surfaced within the European Union — mainly over how far to go with potential sanctions on Russia and whether and how to send arms to Ukraine — these divides have not affected the overall Western response, she said.
“I think Putin saw a window of opportunity to divide NATO and the E.U. even more, but it hasn’t happened,” Kallas said. “I would not really put emphasis on those minor disagreements over tactics that different countries have. Concentrate on the bigger picture, that we have held the line for NATO.”
The NATO reinforcements are small in number, and Baltic states such as Estonia would like to see more. Kallas said her government is engaged in ongoing negotiations with NATO over additional forces.
In recent years, Russia’s military deployments on the borders of the Baltic states have become so large that “the amount of troops NATO has here is just a deterrent,” said Indrek Kannik, director of Estonia’s International Center for Defense and Security. “Those troops are not capable of preventing a large-scale Russian invasion.”
But a pattern is emerging, Kannik noted, in which Russian threats to Ukraine draw NATO closer to Russia’s borders. The three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are the only NATO members directly bordering Russia yet they had no foreign NATO troops deployed on their soil until 2014, when Putin ordered Russian forces to first attack Ukraine.
Now, even more NATO troops are appearing. “If you push too hard, the other side gets stronger,” he said. “I think he considers the West to be weaker than we are.”
