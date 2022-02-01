Droves replied to West Yorkshire police department’s post — which asked, “can you help us to locate Jonathan Cahill?" — seemingly drawn to the 37-year-old’s blue eyes, chiseled jawline, stony gaze and description of his 6-foot height.
“Daddy I’m in love with a criminal," wrote one person. “I mean he has committed a crime.. but dang!!!!” wrote another. One said, “I have handcuffs.” There were many other wildly inappropriate comments that cannot be published in The Washington Post.
Cahill, who police said breached the terms of his September release from prison was swiftly branded “fit felon” or “criminally hot” as some on social media described him as “Wakefield’s Jeremy Meeks,” a reference to the American “hot felon” who also went viral in 2014 after a California police department shared his mug shot to Facebook, where he was branded “The Blue-Eyed Bandit” and “Jail Bae.”
West Yorkshire police declined to comment on the public’s “meme-ification” of convicted criminals and if the mass fawning over Cahill helped officers locate him.
But social media analyst Matt Navarra said the Internet’s fascination with such men — despite their criminal backgrounds — is a “curious phenomenon.” Some have urged those who may be swooning to pay attention to rap sheets, rather than their looks.
Navarra compared the response to Cahill’s mug shot to the “halo effect” — “where one highly positive or desirable attribute of a person can lead us to have the same positive feelings about other less desirable attributes of the same person or a brand.”
“In this instance, a wanted man’s criminal tendencies are seemingly overlooked due to his good looks,” he said of Cahill. “Somehow, his perceived beauty enables people to ignore his other clearly signposted personality flaws.”
At the time Meeks went viral, for instance, he was facing five weapons charges and one gang charge — and was dubbed by one officer “one of the most violent criminals in the Stockton area.” He later became a model.
His rise from Internet fame to the public eye came after comments such as “felonies … shmellonies … who cares!?!?” and “Bad boys yum yum” appeared on images of Meeks in 2014. Pictures of his court appearances earned national media attention.
The Internet may make such comments about a convict’s appearance feel very low-stakes. “When we comment online about someone we don’t know, have never met and are never likely to meet, it doesn’t feel so real or intimidating,” Navarra said, adding that it is the “physical and emotional disconnect” that also empowers trolls to abuse strangers online.
On the Internet, it is “the level of separation,” Navarra said, that allows social media users “to act and respond in ways that seem at odds with society’s expectations in other environments.”
It is a phenomenon that has happened in England before: In 2019, another British criminal wanted on recall to prison named Oliver Hargreaves, from East Yorkshire, was also widely compared to Meeks — and called the “U.K.'s hottest criminal” after police posted his mug shot to social media. “I’m going to do society a favour and look for this man,” wrote one fan as comments flooded in.
In this case, police appear to have deleted their initial post seeking Cahill’s return — and along with it, the scores of comments. Their most recent post announcing his capture after the “appeal [that] was previously circulated” does not include that mug shot.
“Poor Jonathan Cahill, no hope for him absconding unnoticed. Foiled by his masculine jaw,” tweeted journalist Robyn Vinter.
