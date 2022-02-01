Now Ponomarenko, 39, feels the threat closing in once again.
Russian troops, tanks and artillery are massing along the border near eastern Ukraine and moving into neighboring Belarus to the north for what Moscow says are joint military exercises scheduled to begin next week. It is the closest that Russian troops have massed just beyond the border of Ukraine and Belarus, a fast 25-mile drive from Ponomarenko’s home.
Russian officials say they have no plans to invade Ukraine, even as the Kremlin steps up pressure intended to keep Ukraine from bolstering its Western ties. But Russia’s show of military force in the territory of its ally Belarus has prompted fears of a deepening conflict that opens a new front in the north.
The road to Kyiv, 150 miles on a paved highway, is not only the fastest run to the capital from the border, but the road also is the most practical route in, Ukrainian officials acknowledged. Thick forests and icy swamps act as natural barriers in the region.
The first major town on the way south to Kyiv is Chernihiv.
“I want to prepare for the worst scenario and escape somehow, if the war starts,” Ponomarenko, 39, told The Washington Post in her apartment in the city of about 300,000 that is dotted with historical cathedrals and still bears the scars of its occupation by Nazi Germany in World War II.
As Ukrainian, U.S. and NATO officials debate the chances of a Russian invasion, Ukrainians along the highway are split on whether their homes will be in the path of potential tank convoys. An escalation is unlikely, some argued, while others waxed nostalgic about the Soviet Union, which included Ukraine as one of its republics. And as talk about destruction reaches a fever pitch, some Ukrainians have hit the dance floor in clubs to escape a sense of dread for a fleeting moment.
One of Ponomarenko’s concerns is what she sees as a sense of complacency. She said many people in the region around Chernihiv have been untouched by the conflict in the east, where Russian-backed separatists carved out two enclaves. If people in her region have not been personally affected by the deaths of nearly 14,000 people since 2014, she said, the conflict can be an afterthought.
“Most people are not taking it seriously,” she said.
About 5,000 Russian troops are in Belarus for training exercises scheduled to last 10 days in February, Ukrainian and U.S. officials have said, although officials have asserted that the number could rise to 30,000. Russia has placed an estimated 100,000 of its troops along the Ukrainian border farther to the east.
Speaking during a Washington Post Live event Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s upcoming military exercises in Belarus are grounds for additional concern. “Russia has used military exercises before as a disguise, as a cover,” he said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that the number of mobilized Russian troops “far and away exceeds what we would typically see them do for exercises.”
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary for Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said that there are no immediate signs of an invasion from Belarus but that the military has not ruled out the possibility it could be a springboard for attack. He said dense forests and swamps would make an assault difficult, forcing an invading force onto existing roads. Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986, occupies a swath of no man’s land to the west that also would complicate an off-road assault.
Deployments to secure the Belarusian border are accelerating, along with the delivery of ammunition, fuel and other supplies, Danilov said.
Yet, parts of the northern border appeared lightly defended. At the Senkivka crossing Friday, where the three countries’ borders converge, a handful of Ukrainian soldiers could be seen patrolling the area as commercial trucks rolled past dilapidated bunkers. Drones and observation points help keep the border under watch, Oleksandra Stupak, a border security officer, told a group of reporters. She pointed out a wooden barricade that could be used to block the road.
An obelisk dubbed the Three Sisters, a Soviet-era monument to friendly relations, was installed at the tri-border point, Stupak said. She stopped reporters from approaching the area, warning that the other nations could see that as a provocation.
In a tiny village just outside the crossing, Nicholai Lebedev, a 68-year-old retiree, yearned for a return to the Soviet Union, where he said better jobs and utility prices made life easier. He rejected the notion that he could be in danger in the event the Russian military uses the road a few feet from his sunken fence.
“Nobody will attack us. They are my brothers. We are the same nation,” he said, referring to Kyivan Rus, an ancient federation of Slavic people. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Russia has used similar notions of ancient bonds and “one people” in propaganda seeking to blur the concept of a separate Ukrainian identity and culture.
In Chernihiv, Roman Avramenko is more somber.
Avramenko is the executive director of Truth Hounds, a Kyiv-based group that investigates possible war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine and elsewhere. The group has begun preparations to fall back in the event of a Russian invasion, stockpiling clean water and firewood to get through the unrelenting winter. Its work will continue, he said, with extra vigilance to keep documents in cloud storage and immune to confiscation.
“I know what will be going on,” he said, “when Russia will come.”
As some Ukrainians batten down for conflict, life goes on in Chernihiv.
Couples shuffled along icy sidewalks downtown on Saturday night, stopping to smoke and warm up with cappuccinos at coffee shop windows. Hip locals crammed into Zivot a Pivo, a German restaurant featuring a live band belting out a mix of Russian-language and Western hits, including one by the rockers AC/DC.
“I’m on the highway to hell!” shouted a scrum of dancers, including friends Sveta Prikhodko and Liydmila Rochina.
Both women said they have packed emergency bags in case the war comes to their city but are optimistic that diplomacy will win out. “We do worry, but I think there is a 75 percent chance that nothing is going to happen, and a 25 percent chance we have indecent neighbors,” Prikhodko said.
A constant barrage of news and tension has left the community deeply uncertain, said the women, who work in real estate. Sales plummeted in January, sending them in search of a place to vent their frustration — and their anxiety.
“What if it’s the last day?” Rochina said.
Oksana Parafeniuk contributed to this report.