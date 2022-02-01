Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary for Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said that there are no immediate signs of an invasion from Belarus but that the military has not ruled out the possibility it could be a springboard for attack. He said dense forests and swamps would make an assault difficult, forcing an invading force onto existing roads. Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986, occupies a swath of no man’s land to the west that also would complicate an off-road assault.