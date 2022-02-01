In a news conference Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin repeatedly reminded Russia that Article 5 of the NATO treaty obligated the United States and allies to come to the aid of its Eastern European members in the event of Russia attacking any of them.
“Our focus is not on fighting in Ukraine,” he said. “It’s on reassuring our NATO partners and allies.”
Here is some essential background about NATO and Article 5, which has only been invoked once, after the attack on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Military trainers, missiles and over 200,000 pounds of lethal aid: What NATO members have sent Ukraine so far