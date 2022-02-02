As concerns grow that Moscow will again invade Ukraine, President Biden has threatened the use of financial sanctions and export controls that could wreak havoc on the Russian economy.

The United States said the measures would be the most punishing Russia has faced, and Biden said in late January that he could envision personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, in what would be an unprecedented move against the leader of a major power. (Moscow, which annexed Crimea in 2014, has denied plans to invade, though it has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders.)

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Here’s what you need to know about personal sanctions that could be deployed against Putin.