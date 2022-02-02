Ambulance sirens rang out in the capital as rescue workers waded through mud to carry out survivors. The downpour flooded roads and swept through homes, damaging dozens and collapsing some entirely.
Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas declared three days of mourning as authorities said Monday’s volume of rainfall was the highest since 2003.
“Despite the work to protect the hillsides … we are not exempt from natural disasters,” Guarderas wrote in a tweet.
Soldiers were deployed in the relief effort, and neighbors joined firefighters searching for victims Tuesday while pulling out belongings from the wreckage of their homes after the rain subsided. Emergency responders worked to clear the streets and repair power lines.
Quito resident Imelda Pacheco said she had felt her building shake before water and rocks poured in, destroying her home.
“I barely had time to grab the hand of my 4-year-old son, and I ran to the stairs, to the terrace. Suddenly the walls in front and to the side disappeared,” she told the Associated Press. “We shouted to the neighbors on the first floor, but the water carried away the mother and daughter."
