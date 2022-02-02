What’s known as the “EU taxonomy” sets out to define a sustainable investment in order to guide spending toward projects that are in line with the bloc’s climate goals. A draft text, circulated on New Year’s Eve, included gas and nuclear as part of a transition to renewables. The plan to be put forward on Wednesday is expected to remain largely unchanged.
The inclusion of gas was backed by several member states who argued that gas is needed as a “bridge,” as countries wean off fossil fuels and build up their renewables capacity. France and others pushed for the inclusion of nuclear energy — despite strong opposition from Germany.
The backlash has united some E.U. countries and advisers, environmental groups and even asset managers in criticism. They charge that the commission has turned its own bid to “protect private investors from greenwashing” into greenwashing on a grand scale, undermining E.U. goals and credibility.
Austria’s climate minister called the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the draft a "cloak-and-dagger operation.” Her country, along with Luxembourg, another fierce opponent of nuclear energy, has threatened to sue the commission over the rules.
Greenpeace denounced the proposal as a “license to greenwash.” A group of powerful investors including BlackRock and Vanguard — hardly hippies — wrote an open letter to E.U. representatives saying that including gas would, “seriously compromise Europe’s status as a global leader in sustainable finance.”
The Commission has defended the plan, noting that investment rules for gas and nuclear will come with stipulations.
The criticism comes as Europe is roiled by an energy crisis and making a major push to tackle climate change.
Europe is often seen — and often touts itself – as a leader on climate. The E.U. aims to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050. To get there it will need massive investment.
Experts say the idea of defining “sustainable” and “green” is a good idea, that clear guidelines could bolster the climate fight in Europe and shape plans elsewhere.
"The taxonomy, as an idea, could be a good tool to fight green washing, said Paul Schreiber, a campaigner at Reclaim Finance, a non-profit. “As long as there are stringent criteria.”
However, Schreiber argues that including nuclear and gas undermine the principles supposedly underpinning E.U. plans, ultimately limiting the taxonomy’s use.
Johannes Schroeten, an expert on sustainable finance at E3G, an independent European climate think tank, compared the classification system to labelling rules for organic food: You don’t have to buy organic, but if you want to and you pick up something with an organic label, “you don’t want it to be 20 percent non-organic,” he said.
Andreas Hoepner, a professor at University College Dublin who was part of an expert group that advised the E.U. on the taxonomy, likened the plan to “calling French fries salad.”
The Commission’s draft said that investments in gas-fired plants can get a “green” label until at least 2030 if emissions are under a certain level. Firms must also show they are increasingly using renewable sources, per the proposal circulated last month.
Critics argue that any investment in natural gas is a lost opportunity. “We remain strongly opposed to any inclusion of gas within the scope of the Taxonomy,” the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change wrote in an open letter to the Commission last month.
“Put simply, there is no remaining carbon budget for new investments in natural gas," it read.
According to the draft, investments in nuclear plants can be called sustainable for more than two decades to come as long as there is plan to safely dispose of nuclear waste.
Hoepner of University College Dublin said countries and investors will be following closely to see how the issue plays out.
The question on their mind, according to Hoepner: “Is [the E.U.] a green leader globally, or is it a global leader in greenwashing?”
Quentin Ariès contributed to this report.
