Namazi was born in Iran to a prominent family that left their home country for the United States soon after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Namazi became a U.S. citizen in 1993 and, after graduating from Tufts University, returned to Iran for compulsory military service. He also later served as a public policy scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Namazi was employed as the head of strategic planning at Crescent Petroleum, an upstream oil and gas company operating in the Middle East, at the time of his arrest.