In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been talking about a “long-term strategy for living with covid-19” that would “protect our liberty and avoid restrictions in future by relying instead on medical advances — especially the vaccines which have already saved so many lives.”
In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is encouraging people to start thinking about “the evolution of covid from pandemic to an endemic illness. … It’s not going to be from one day to the next. And it won’t be immediately. But it will come.”
Health experts have warned against declaring that moment too soon. But many countries in Europe, where vaccination rates are high and hospitalizations through the omicron wave have been manageable, think they will get there before the United States does. Already this week, Denmark became the first European Union country to lift almost all of its remaining restrictions, concluding that covid-19 no longer poses a “critical threat” to society. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she looked forward to “an open Denmark with hugs, parties and festivals.”
Yet, while people the world over are eager for a return to normal, there’s intense debate about what that should look like. Should people have to stay home if they’re infected? How should we track cases? How long do mass public health campaigns make sense?
The end of mandatory isolation
Most countries have ratcheted down their isolation requirements for people who test positive for the virus. Some followed the United States in recommending five days at home. Denmark advises four days for anyone with mild or no symptoms.
But as part of living with the virus, some countries and regions want to scrap isolation requirements entirely.
In England, the law pertaining to isolation — with associated fines of up to 10,000 pounds, or about $13,500 — is to expire on March 24. Johnson said he doesn’t expect to renew it and may ask Parliament to bring the date forward.
“As covid becomes endemic,” Johnson said, “we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others.”
In Spain, the Catalonia region has pondered abandoning isolation requirements for infected but asymptomatic people as soon as this spring. The thinking is that the vast majority of asymptomatic people will never know they had it anyway, and punishing those who took tests voluntarily would be unfair.
Antonio Zapatero, the deputy health secretary of the Madrid region, told The Washington Post that he anticipated the rise of a “culture of self-care.”
“If you have symptoms, do a test. If you have symptoms, don’t go to work. If you have symptoms, don’t meet with other people,” he said.
But scientists are divided over how quickly governments should cede decisions about acceptable risk to individuals. “There is a huge amount of disagreement between different scientists on this issue,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia.
Hunter said that his position has evolved over the past year and that he now assesses the “costs and benefits of isolation have tipped away from being beneficial overall, probably to being harmful” in Britain, even if not everyone with symptoms would follow common sense and public health guidance in the future. He cited the negative impact of isolation on labor shortages and mental health, and the growing number of infections that already go undetected despite current isolation rules.
Troels Lillebaek, the chairman of Denmark’s national coronavirus variant assessment committee, cautioned that exposing a large share of the population to the virus within a short time could still overwhelm emergency rooms. Lillebaek suggested that restrictions may need to be re-envisioned in a seasonal context — with tighter rules in colder months, which are most conducive to viral spread. “You could have a situation during spring and summer where there are other restrictions than during the winter,” he said.
Changing how to count cases
Since the earliest weeks of the pandemic, the world has been tracking the spread of the virus case by case. Those case counts have helped governments make decisions about when to impose restrictions and when to lift them, and because hospitalizations lag behind infections, case numbers have provided a critical early warning for health systems.
But, by definition, if and when it becomes endemic, the virus would persist in a more predictable way, at low or moderate levels in societies. Counting individual cases would lose some of its significance. And so some governments and epidemiologists have begun to explore new ways to track the virus.
Spain is working on a “sentinel surveillance system” that would estimate cases on the basis of a statistically significant sample rather than counting each infection. That sort of system is regularly used for the flu. And several Spanish regions have been experimenting with it for the novel coronavirus.
Scientists in Madrid, for instance, selected eight community health centers and three hospitals where anyone who receives treatment and has symptoms of a respiratory infection will be tested for the flu and the novel coronavirus.
“It is a very significant and representative sample of the Madrid region,” Zapatero said. In the future, he said, “I don’t think we’ll count each case.”
At a national level, the plan still could face hurdles, including whether other countries would accept estimated cases as a legitimate way to assess risk levels in Spain. Spanish health officials say their model may, in fact, boost their understanding of the virus’s spread, because self-tests and strained official testing capacity skew the official figures.
In a report last fall, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control cautioned that “a sentinel approach would need a higher coverage of the population under surveillance compared with influenza surveillance, and both higher testing and sequencing intensity.”
Hunter agreed that sequencing will remain crucial. Similar to how the composition of influenza shots is decided on the basis of large-scale sequencing efforts, monitoring could be key to developing future generations of vaccines to fight the novel coronavirus, he said.
“I could well imagine that we would be still sequencing many of the strains from the most severely ill people and looking for the appearance of variants that are potentially threatening,” Hunter said.
From mass campaigns to targeted approaches
Responding to the pandemic has involved the largest-scale public health campaign the world has ever seen, with nationwide lockdowns, more than 4 billion people vaccinated and billions upon billions of tests conducted. To be sure, the rollout of protection has reflected and reinforced global inequalities. Vaccination is just getting underway in some countries, leaving populations vulnerable to infection and the world vulnerable to new variants of the virus. But as the global omicron wave begins to subside, more countries are beginning to talk about moving away from mass public health efforts. Instead, they want to focus on protecting the most vulnerable and on intercepting disease progression in those most susceptible to severe illness.
“As we evolve to move to living with COVID ... response will move from a whole nation approach to a targeted response, focused on protecting the vulnerable,” the U.K. Health Security Agency wrote in a draft policy paper viewed by Reuters.
In Britain, that may mean the end of free antigen tests offered to all by the National Health Service. There was an uproar last month when the Times of London reported that free tests would be limited to symptomatic people and those in high-risk communal settings. Johnson tried to calm fears but would commit to free tests being available only “for as long as they’re very important.”
Free rapid tests are about to roll out in the U.S. In other countries, they’re already part of daily life.
Although Denmark on Tuesday dropped most coronavirus restrictions, including health passports and general mask mandates, it will maintain certain measures to protect vulnerable groups. Face masks will remain recommended in nursing homes, for example, and a new round of booster shots for vulnerable people could be provided later in the year.
Danish authorities have considered their massive testing and sequencing capacity a major advantage through the pandemic. But Lillebaek said that for the future he anticipates “more guidance for specific situations, rather than the general society.” Instead of mass testing, for example, authorities may advise people to get tested before meeting immunocompromised or elderly people.
Yves Hansmann, the head of an infectious-diseases hospital unit in the French city of Strasbourg, said that frequent testing of vulnerable individuals also may be needed to be able to provide care at early stages of illness. European countries have ordered millions of antiviral pills for doses that the most vulnerable could take soon when the first symptoms have been spotted.
The focus of future booster campaigns may similarly fall on vulnerable groups, as is already the case with the fourth vaccine shot that has become available in Denmark and Israel.
“We can’t vaccinate the planet every four to six months. It’s not sustainable or affordable,” Andrew Pollard, the chair of Britain’s Committee on Vaccination and Immunization and chief investigator for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper.
Clive Dix, the former chair of Britain’s vaccine task force, has called for more efforts to develop vaccines that are fine-tuned to protect vulnerable groups.
After two years of living with restrictions, learning to live with the virus may be daunting. People are understandably more excited about the return of indoor dining and consistent schooling than they are about the possibility, for instance, of working alongside someone newly infected with the virus. But there may not be a viable alternative.
“Neither the health system nor society as a whole can afford to continue testing asymptomatic people or people with mild symptoms and isolating all the positive ones, with the consequences that this entails at a social and economic level due to the massive sick leave of healthy people,” writers linked to one of the biggest medical associations in Spain opined in a recent op-ed. “We must put an end to the exceptionality: COVID-19 must be treated like other diseases.”
Noack reported from Paris, Rolfe from Madrid and Booth from London.