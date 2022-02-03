Responding to the pandemic has involved the largest-scale public health campaign the world has ever seen, with nationwide lockdowns, more than 4 billion people vaccinated and billions upon billions of tests conducted. To be sure, the rollout of protection has reflected and reinforced global inequalities. Vaccination is just getting underway in some countries, leaving populations vulnerable to infection and the world vulnerable to new variants of the virus. But as the global omicron wave begins to subside, more countries are beginning to talk about moving away from mass public health efforts. Instead, they want to focus on protecting the most vulnerable and on intercepting disease progression in those most susceptible to severe illness.