Sloly acknowledged in a virtual meeting of city councilors that military action would “come with massive risks.”
Still, he said, “the range of illegal, dangerous and unacceptable activities is beyond the ability to list.”
Daniel Minden, press secretary for the Minister of National Defense, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. the Canadian military is not involved in law enforcement efforts to clear the protests and does not plan to be.
The convoy began arriving in Ottawa last Friday to protest a federal government vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, implemented on Jan. 15. The “Freedom Convoy” has proved divisive in a country that has largely embraced vaccines and mandates, but where, as in many countries, a debate is underway about whether it is time to abandon restrictions and live with the coronavirus.
Ottawa police said Wednesday that a “significant element” from the United States has been involved in the participation, funding and organization of the “Freedom Convoy.”
During this weekend’s protests, monuments including the National War Memorial were defaced, and demonstrators displayed “intimidating” behavior toward police and others, including staff members at a soup kitchen for homeless people, police said. Three people have been charged with offenses related to their actions during the protest, according to Ottawa police, and more than a dozen other investigations are underway.
More protesters are expected to converge on Ottawa this weekend, police said, as demonstrations aligned with the “Freedom Convoy” continue throughout Canada.
Law enforcement in the province of Alberta said Wednesday they made progress in negotiating with a group of vehicles blockading a port of entry on the U.S.-Canada border and have cleared parts of the highway leading to the border area, but added that they would continue to escort motorists and advised travelers to anticipate long delays. Canadian officials had denounced the blockade, which has blocked traffic since Saturday and disrupted the flow of goods and services, as “unlawful.”
Sloly said part of the problem is that the protests are spread out across different law enforcement jurisdictions. “This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue,” he said. “I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this.”
While the number of protesters has declined substantially from the thousands on Parliament Hill over the weekend, a determined core group remains, officials said. With trucks noisily blocking streets, businesses shut down and residents frustrated for the sixth day, pressure has mounted on police to bring a resolution to the disruption.
In a statement released Wednesday, some of the “Freedom Convoy” organizers expressed sympathy for Ottawa residents whose lives have been disrupted by their protests, but argued “the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have preferred to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue,” according to the National Post.
“The fastest way to get us out of the nation’s capital, is to call your elected representatives and end all [covid-19] mandates,” the statement added.
City Councilor Diane Deans, who represents Gloucester-Southgate Ward in southern Ottawa, apologized to residents for “the living hell that you’re enduring” as some residents gathered at Ottawa Police headquarters on Wednesday to call on law enforcement to do more to deal with the protests, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
“We live in the nation’s capital, home of our democracy. We expect protests and demonstrations, but we don’t expect this,” Deans said.
