Speaking in Spanish, he prompted nuns to work to better the life of the poor and those marginalized, and to fight back against sexism, especially within the Church.
“I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church; when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude — at times, by the men of the Church.”
This is not the first time Francis urged nuns to push back against sexism. In May 2019, during a meeting at the Vatican with the International Union of Superiors General, he called the abuse of nuns a “serious problem,” not only sexual abuse, but also “abuse of power and abuse of conscience.”
“Please, service yes, servitude no!,” he added. “You have not become religious to become the cleaners of a clergyman, no!”
Earlier that year, Francis acknowledged to reporters aboard the papal plane that members of the Catholic clergy had abused nuns, the Associated Press reported.
The pope made headlines earlier this year when he criticized those who chose not to have kids and have pets instead, calling this behavior “a form of selfishness.” He said it was “a denial of fatherhood and motherhood” and that it “diminishes us, takes away our humanity.”
