Residents in the northern Idlib province said they heard helicopters about 1 a.m. local time, and later, the sound of heavy clashes. Unconfirmed reports circulated that American forces were hunting a leader of the Islamic State or another local jihadist group. “There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
The White Helmets said its first responders initially could not access the area because of the heavy clashes and bombardment that preceded the U.S. operation. Helicopters left, and the clashes ended shortly after 3 a.m. local time, they said in a statement.
Videos circulating on social media, which The Washington Post was not able to immediately verify, captured what appeared to be the raid and its aftermath. In one widely circulated video, the sound of heavy gunfire can be heard, as what appear to be muzzle flashes, possibly from a helicopter, are seen above the skyline. Another grainy video showed a house seemingly on fire, and a call over loudspeakers could be heard warning children to leave.
Fahim reported from Istanbul.
Read more: