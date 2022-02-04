Over the years, members of Congress have put forth proposals to update, revise or repeal the 2001 AUMF and a second one, passed in 2002, which authorized the invasion of Iraq. President Biden has even expressed his support for putting more of the power to wage war back in Congress’s hands.
But no changes have yet been made and, two decades later, the Qurayshi raid once more raises questions about Washington’s continued, expansive use of the authorization.
“The U.S. position is really a recipe for endless war,” said Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers University and the executive editor of Just Security, a national security law blog. “The doctrine really allows for conflict that is endless in time and in space.”
Just 60 words long, the AUMF authorized a U.S. president to go after al-Qaeda, the Taliban and anyone else responsible for the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil “to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.”
While the AUMF was specifically written with the perpetuators of 9/11 in mind, Obama argued in 2013 that it also applied to the then-rising Islamic State — which did not exist in 2001 — because it was an “associated force” of al-Qaeda.
This interpretation of the AUMF has since been the legal backbone for many other U.S. military operations, including in Libya and Somalia, carried about by the president without congressional approval or oversight. It was similarly the legal basis for the 2019 deadly raid in Syria on Qurayshi’s predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
By the time of Baghdadi’s death, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda had undergone a very public split.
Luke Hartig, a fellow in New America’s security program and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said he found the broad use of the 2001 AUMF “troubling” because the president’s authority to use military force should “not be open-ended.”
“It’s important that the president and administration act under statutory basis,” he said.
International treaties additionally govern the laws of war. The United Nations charter permits a member state to strike another as an act of self-defense, which it leaves vaguely defined. Even less clear is what this means about the legality of one country attacking a violent nonstate actor in another without that country’s approval.
In 2014, the Obama administration put forth a different legal rational, arguing that U.S. operations against the Islamic State in Syria were permitted under international law because the Syrian government was itself “unwilling or unable” to stop the group from threatening the United States.
This interpretation is also “not without controversy,” said Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale University and a former national security lawyer in the Defense Department’s Office of General Counsel. “There are many [countries] who think that this is fairly weak.”
A handful of key U.S. allies, such as Britain, Canada and Germany, have explicitly endorsed the “unwilling and unable” doctrine. A small contingent of countries, including Mexico and Syria, have rejected it. Most nations have either remained silent or vague in their positions.
France, for example, has been ambiguous about how expansive the argument should be, although, along with Britain, it has joined U.S. operations in Syria, Hathaway said.
Although the raid on Qurayshi made international news, “legally speaking this isn’t all that different from [U.S.] strikes that are pretty common in Syria against ISIS,” said Hathaway.
What it did, she said, is “bring attention to the fact that we are still very active in operations in Syria” and “operating under some very old legal theories that many think are pretty weak.... It’s an occasion to revisit whether the president really has all the legal authority that he needs” to authorize these missions.
In describing the operation, Washington stressed that U.S. forces raided the building rather than strike it from the air to minimize civilian casualties. Intelligence showed that an unrelated family lived on the bottom floor of the three-story building. The Pentagon said it evacuated six people who had been on the building’s first floor. U.S. officials additionally attributed the majority of deaths to a bomb they said Qurayshi detonated, killing himself and members of his family.
If the U.S. military narrative is accurate, said David Bosco, a professor at Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, then the efforts to minimize civilian casualties appeared to be in keeping with the Geneva Conventions, which regulate armed conflict.
But an additional ambiguity, said Haque, the Rutgers professor, is the question of what counts as an imminent threat, which has been generally accepted as grounds for invoking the right to self-defense.
This was a question after the 2019 killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, whom the United States struck by drone near the Baghdad airport. The Trump administration said Soleimani was behind various plots against U.S. personnel in the region, which it considered sufficient evidence.
Without clear guidance, said Haque, the U.S. position has effectively become that “as long as ISIS exists in some form and has some members saying threatening things on the Internet and they have some capability, then the United States could keep bombing another country where they are.”
Other countries also take cues from how Washington acts.
Earlier this week, Turkey’s military struck sites in Syria and Iraq belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other affiliates that Ankara has banned. Turkey has repeatedly justified these cross-border raids using arguments similar to those of the United States, said Haque.