She followed other top aides who quit Downing Street on Thursday night as the fallout from a scandal dubbed “Partygate” continues to engulf the British government and raise questions about Johnson’s leadership.
On Thursday night, Johnson’s communications director, chief of staff, policy director and private secretary all announced their resignations.
“Meltdown in Downing Street,” said the Daily Mail in its front-page headline on Friday. “Will the last one to leave please turn out the lights?” the paper asked, a nod to a famous headline by the Sun newspaper during the 1992 election.
Johnson’s office is under investigation for gatherings over the past two years that are alleged to have breached the government’s own coronavirus restrictions. A damning report published this week by senior civil servant Sue Gray found that there were “failures of leadership and judgment” at 10 Downing Street. The London Metropolitan Police are looking into 12 of the most serious alleged breaches.
Ministers on Friday were describing some of the departures as a clearing out after the Gray report, with Energy Minister Greg Hands telling Sky News that the personnel changes were a result of “the prime minister taking charge.”
“The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of Number 10, and that is what he has delivered,” he said. “The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation.”
Some of the staffers who are leaving have been directly linked to Partygate. Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, was responsible for an email encouraging Downing Street staffers to “bring your own booze” to a party on May 20, 2020 — at a time when the public was banned by law from meeting with more than one person outside households.
Also announcing their resignations were Communications Director Jack Doyle, Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Policy Director Munira Mirza.
Mirza, one of Johnson’s longest-serving allies, made a point that she was leaving on principle. In a blistering resignation letter, Mirza urged Johnson to apologize for an “inappropriate and partisan” slur of opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.
“You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand,” she wrote, “which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the Leader of the Opposition.”
In Parliament on Monday, when he was supposed to be addressing Gray’s report, Johnson accused Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, a television personality who was revealed after his death in 2011 to be one of Britain’s worst child abusers. There is no evidence to back up this allegation.
In Britain, lawmakers have the right under “parliamentary privilege” to say what they like in the House of Commons, without worrying about being sued for defamation.
Still, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle rebuked the prime minister for his language, saying he was “far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate on this occasion.”
Johnson later backed away from his comments, saying he was not referring to Starmer’s “personal record,” but he did not offer an apology.
Rishi Sunak, seen as a possible successor to Johnson if he is ousted, was asked about the Savile comments during a news conference Thursday.
“Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it,” he responded.
It’s unclear whether a shake-up of Johnson’s inner circle will be enough to revive his premiership.
Nikki da Costa, a former legislative affairs director at Downing Street, suggested that rebuilding the team around Johnson would not be easy. The operation at Number 10 is “demoralised, already quite dysfunctional, with remaining good people neutered by the hierarchical, often ego driven, culture that has developed,” she wrote. “They can’t just bounce back, and they are also dealing with this and sudden loss of colleagues.”
To trigger a leadership challenge in the Conservative Party, 54 Conservative members of Parliament would have to submit letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee, made up of backbench party members.
At least seven lawmakers have publicly said they have submitted letters, but more may have done so privately.