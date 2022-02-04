Johnson has so far resisted any pressure to step down, but some politicians and pundits believe his government is in “total meltdown,” and several members of his party have submitted letters of no confidence against him in an attempt to oust the leader.
Meanwhile, betting companies and politics watchers alike are openly speculating over which Conservative politician could replace him.
Here are some of the possible contenders for Johnson’s job.
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has been widely touted in the British press as the key contender to succeed Johnson as prime minister. Currently based next door at No. 11 Downing Street, Sunak, 41, became chancellor of the exchequer, or finance minister, in 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic began.
“My parents sacrificed a great deal so I could attend good schools,” Sunak, whose parents are immigrants with Indian roots, wrote on his official website. He attended prestigious boarding school Winchester College, then Oxford University and Stanford University. He worked in finance at Goldman Sachs and other companies before co-founding his own investment firm, and said he believes in “free enterprise and innovation” to ensure future prosperity.
Sunak was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and has been dubbed “Dishy Rishi” by some U.K. tabloids because of his charismatic presentations and slick use of social media.
Sunak has commented publicly on race and his Hindu faith and identity. During his debut speech to Parliament he joked about people remarking on his “tan” compared to his White predecessor. He is married to the billionaire heiress Akshata Murthy and has two children.
Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would become the Conservative Party’s third female prime minister if she got the job, following in the footsteps of Theresa May who took office in 2016 and Margaret Thatcher in 1979.
Like both women, Truss also studied at Oxford University, earning a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. In an interview with the BBC, she recalled her “left wing” parents taking her to anti-nuclear marches as a child and chanting for Thatcher to leave office. However, she eventually joined the Conservative Party, entering Parliament in 2010. She worked in ministries for education, environment and justice. She was appointed minister for women and equalities in 2019 and succeeded Dominic Raab as foreign minster in 2021.
Truss supported staying in the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016 but soon got on board with the project after the decision to leave had been made. She has previously worked in the energy and telecommunications industries and is a qualified management accountant. She is married with two children.
Jeremy Hunt
Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was relegated to the backbenches of Parliament in 2019 after a bid to lead the Conservative Party that he lost to Johnson. The former health secretary chairs an influential health committee that has scrutinized the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
An elected parliamentarian since 2005, Hunt has in-depth institutional knowledge of the party and British politics and climbed the political ranks under Prime Minister David Cameron. Hunt had a long tenure as health secretary before the pandemic hit, and he was known for a protracted dispute with junior doctors over their contracts in a confrontation that led to several strikes over pay and working conditions.
He went on to become foreign secretary in 2018 and handled political clashes with Iran and China. Oxford-educated Hunt was a “remainer” in the Brexit debate.
Before politics, Hunt worked briefly in Japan and later ran an educational publishing business and set up a charity to help AIDS orphans in Kenya. He is married with three children.