Like both women, Truss also studied at the University of Oxford, earning a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. In an interview with the BBC she recalled her “left wing” parents taking her to anti nuclear marches as a child and chanting for Thatcher to leave office. However, she eventually joined the Conservative party, entering parliament in 2010. She worked in ministries for education, environment, and justice. She was appointed Minister for Women and Equalities in 2019 and succeeded Dominic Raab as Foreign Minster in 2021.