While Johnson has so far resisted any pressure to step down, some politicians and pundits now believe his government is in “total meltdown,” and several members of his party have submitted letters of no confidence against him in an attempt to oust the leader.
Meanwhile, betting companies and politics watchers alike are openly speculating over which Conservative politician could replace him.
Here are some of the possible contenders for Johnson’s job.
Rishi Sunak
Sunak has been widely touted in the British press as the key contender to succeed Johnson as prime minister. Currently next door at No. 11 Downing Street, Sunak, 41, became Chancellor of the Exchequer, or finance minister, in 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic began.
“My parents sacrificed a great deal so I could attend good schools,” Sunak, whose parents are immigrants with Indian roots, wrote on his official website. He attended prestigious boarding school Winchester College, then Oxford University and Stanford. He worked in finance at Goldman Sachs and other companies before co-founding his own investment firm, and says he believes in “free enterprise and innovation” to ensure future prosperity.
Sunak was first elected to parliament in 2015 and has been dubbed “Dishy Rishi” by some UK tabloids due to his charismatic presentations and slick use of social media.
Sunak has commented publicly on race and his Hindu faith and identity. During his debut speech to parliament he joked about people remarking on his “tan” compared to his White predecessor. He is married to billionaire heiress Akshata Murthy, and has two children.
Liz Truss
Currently the foreign secretary, Truss would be the Conservative party’s third female Prime Minister if she took the job, following in the footsteps of Theresa May who took office in 2016 and Margaret Thatcher in 1979.
Like both women, Truss also studied at the University of Oxford, earning a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. In an interview with the BBC she recalled her “left wing” parents taking her to anti nuclear marches as a child and chanting for Thatcher to leave office. However, she eventually joined the Conservative party, entering parliament in 2010. She worked in ministries for education, environment, and justice. She was appointed Minister for Women and Equalities in 2019 and succeeded Dominic Raab as Foreign Minster in 2021.
Truss supported staying in the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016 but soon got on board with the project after the decision was made to leave. She has previously worked in the energy and telecommunications industries and is a qualified management accountant. She is married with two children.
Jeremy Hunt
Former foreign secretary Hunt was relegated to the backbenches of parliament in 2019 after an unsuccessful bid to lead the Conservative party, where he lost out to Johnson. The former health secretary now chairs an influential health committee that has scrutinized the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
An elected parliamentarian since 2005, Hunt has in-depth institutional knowledge of the party and British politics and rose up the political ranks under former Prime Minister David Cameron. Hunt had a long tenure as health secretary before the pandemic hit, and was known for a protracted dispute with junior doctors over their contracts, leading to a series of strikes over pay and working conditions.
He went on to become foreign secretary in 2018 and handled political clashes with Iran and China. Oxford-educated Hunt was a “remainer” and supported staying in the E.U.
Before politics Hunt worked in Japan briefly, and later ran an educational publishing business and set up a charity to help AIDS orphans in Kenya. He is married with three children.