Arauca’s guerrilla groups emerged in the 1970s at a time when the department was isolated from the rest of the country, with no roads and little government presence, according to Luis Eduardo Celis, of Colombia’s Peace and Reconciliation Foundation. Colombia’s central government began paying closer attention to the region in the 1980s, after the discovery of a highly productive oil deposit called Caño Limón. The oil field, then controlled by U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum, helped transform the country from an oil importer to an exporter. But it also fueled conflict — and became the target of frequent attacks by the ELN and the FARC.