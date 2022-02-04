“I think anybody arguing that the best way to remove the junta is somehow to negotiate right now is missing what’s happening and on the ground,” Gregory Poling, director of Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told me this week. “The junta is at best in a stalemate, and a stalemate is bad for them. It stretches their resources. It damages their morale. They’re having an enormous problem with recruitment and are needing to bring back old retires to fight. The longer this goes on, the more it favors opposition forces.”