Here are some highlights of what Putin and Xi did — and didn’t — say.
Not in the statement: Ukraine
The English version of the joint statement runs a whopping 5,364 words — but none of those words is “Ukraine." Analysts say that the omission likely reflects China’s unwillingness to support a Russian invasion of its neighbor to the west.
“China doesn’t want to throw its weight to say it supports Russia’s actions on Ukraine, because it doesn’t,” says Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow with the Carnegie Moscow Center.
In the statement: NATO
Perhaps the most notable part of the statement is when China explicitly backs Russia to “oppose further enlargement of NATO,” a reference to Ukraine’s efforts to join the alliance. China also echoed Putin’s earlier demands for “long-term legally binding security guarantees in Europe.”
Resisting Western influence is something both Moscow and Beijing can get behind. The statement also criticizes U.S. military expansion in the Indo-Pacific and through AUKUS, a trilateral security agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States. That pact includes what the three nations said is a “shared ambition” to support Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.
Xi and Putin said Friday that such initiatives will “increase the danger of an arms race in the region.”
Not in the statement: “Alliance”
China and Russia do not have a formal alliance. The informality of their pact means that they’re only fair-weather friends: One won’t necessarily go to war just because the other does. But the two are increasingly finding common cause in battling the West.
Their statement suggests that this bond is only deepening, with the two leaders calling the partnership “superior to political and military alliances of the Cold War era.” There are “no limits” or “forbidden” areas of cooperation, it says — meaning that joint military action is not off the table.
In the statement: Democracy
The two leaders sketched out a shared vision of universal values that diverges from the Western worldview.
”It is only up to the people of the country to decide whether their State is a democratic one,” they said in the statement, in a reference to repeated Western criticism of the lack of political freedoms in both Russia and China. (The United States and a handful of other nations are currently staging a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games to protest China’s human rights abuses).
But while the criticism of Western democracy isn’t new, its inclusion in a joint statement at the opening of a high-profile such as the Olympics is a reflection of Russia and China’s growing resolve to build a coalition of ideologically like-minded nations.
Not in the statement: Sanctions evasion
The statement included brief criticism of “unilateral sanctions” — a jab at Washington — but it didn’t address if and how China might support Russia if the latter is sanctioned over Ukraine. The State Department warned Chinese firms Thursday against trying to evade any export controls on Moscow, saying that they will face consequences. If the Trump era was any indication, then further sanctions against either Russia or China will likely deepen their economic partnership. The statement said that the two sides would strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence, a high-tech sector in China that has come under U.S. sanctions.
In the statement: You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours
Xi backed Putin Friday in his immediate crisis facing off against NATO over Ukraine. But the statement includes many more mentions of the ways in which Russia has also stood up for China. Russia said that it supports China’s position as it relates to the search for the origins of the coronavirus, a sensitive topic for Beijing. It also echoed China’s opposition to “any forms of independence” for Taiwan, the self-ruled, democratic island claimed by China.
In the statement, the Russian side said it was against “politicization of the issues of combating terrorism,” a term that Beijing often uses to refer to the controversy over its harsh crackdown in northwestern Xinjiang. Moscow also said that it was ready to continue working on the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, a relief program for developing nations.
Robyn Dixon and Lily Kuo contributed to this report.
