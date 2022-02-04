The statement included brief criticism of “unilateral sanctions” — a jab at Washington — but it didn’t address if and how China might support Russia if the latter is sanctioned over Ukraine. The State Department warned Chinese firms Thursday against trying to evade any export controls on Moscow, saying that they will face consequences. If the Trump era was any indication, then further sanctions against either Russia or China will likely deepen their economic partnership. The statement said that the two sides would strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence, a high-tech sector in China that has come under U.S. sanctions.