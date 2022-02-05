The culprit: a decision by Canada’s federal government in November to suspend shipments of Prince Edward Island potatoes to the United States — the province’s largest export market for the spuds — at the behest of U.S. officials. The move came after potato wart, an unsightly canker that poses no threat to human health, was detected in two fields.
“We have learned how to deal with weather and market fluctuations and supply issues and logistics. We deal with that stuff every day,” said Smith, 43, whose farm has been in the family for five generations. “But you cannot plan for government intervention. … We were pretty blindsided.”
Canadian officials are expressing cautious optimism that meetings with their American counterparts in Washington last week might have broken a deadlock and that at least some Prince Edward Island potatoes could be heading to parts of the United States and its territories in the coming weeks.
But until the impasse is resolved, the suspension’s effects continue to be far-reaching, from Prince Edward Island, the bucolic province where growers worry about losing farms that have been in their families for generations, to Massachusetts, where Canadian farmers are running ads warning of a “Spudpocalypse,” to Puerto Rico, which imports most of its potatoes from the province.
“Farmers are worried sick. They’re frustrated,” said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board. The board estimates that at least $20 million in direct sales to the United States — a market of roughly $95 million a year — have already been lost. “This has just been a nightmare.”
And it has left farmers facing what Donald called the “unthinkable”: Destroying good food.
Some spuds have short storage lives; if they can’t be sold, they might need to be destroyed. To dispose of them safely, farmers dice them with a snowblower, spread them across their fields and let the winter elements degrade them. That’s not possible in warmer weather.
Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada’s agriculture minister, said she impressed upon U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that the issue is “time-sensitive.”
But it might already be too late. The government says estimates suggest that 300 million pounds of potatoes — more than 10 percent of the island’s production in 2021 — will need to be destroyed. Ottawa and the provincial government have announced funding to aid farmers with that destruction and to help divert 290 million more pounds to food banks and other processors.
For Smith, just thinking about obliterating the fruits of his labor induces a “tightening” in the chest.
“There’s a permanent feeling in your gut that does not sit well,” he said.
Roughly 60 percent of the tubers grown in Prince Edward Island are processing potatoes, used to make potato chips and french fries. Table potatoes make up 30 percent. The rest are seed potatoes, which are replanted to grow new potatoes.
Canadian officials suspended the export certificates in November, after potato wart was detected in two fields. Donald said the fields were already under surveillance by Canadian food inspection officials and so those potatoes were ineligible for sale outside the province.
But Bibeau said their hands were tied because Vilsack had threatened to ban Prince Edward Island potatoes if Canada didn’t take immediate action. She said such an order would be challenging to overturn.
“It was not voluntary from our side,” the minister said. “We had no other choice.”
Vilsack also directed border officials to refuse entry to the spuds.
Potato wart, a soil-borne disease caused by the fungus Synchytrium endobioticum, can remain dormant in a field for more than four decades. It’s not harmful to humans, but it reduces yields, and its soft, cauliflower-like appendages make potatoes unmarketable.
The canker, which can spread through infected potatoes, soil and equipment, had before the November discoveries been detected 33 times on Prince Edward Island since 2000. It has never spread beyond the province — evidence, farmers say, that Canada’s management and surveillance programs are working.
The dreaded fungus isn’t known to be present in commercial production fields in the United States.
In December, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a national survey detected no potato wart in seed potato fields not already under surveillance. It categorized the risk of spread as “negligible,” and provided that information to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Canadian officials and farmers say the United States should at least allow table potatoes across the border because the safety measures in place are strong and the science shows they’re safe. They argue that because the potatoes won’t be replanted, they threaten neither crops nor people.
Bibeau said U.S. officials agreed to determine whether it’s safe to allow the shipment of table potatoes to Puerto Rico by next week. A decision on whether to allow entry of those spuds to the mainland United States would come after that. The suspension of other potatoes would remain.
“I think we got the best outcome we could hope for at this point in time,” Bibeau said.
But farmers, who must make decisions about planting for the next season, say they need certainty.
Smith called the result of the meeting the “only glimmer of hope we’ve had in three months.” But he says Ottawa is treating the issue as if it’s small potatoes.
“I don’t think it’s been taken seriously enough,” he said. “I think they’re using scientific people to fight a trade war.”
That assertion has been hotly debated. Island farmers charge that the USDA is exploiting the detection of potato wart to protect U.S. industry.
“This has absolutely nothing to do with science,” island Premier Dennis King told a local radio station this week. “This belongs as a trade issue and there are opportunities within our trade negotiations and our partnerships with the United States that we could get a quick hearing to deal with this.”
Bibeau disagreed.
“I understand the pressure the producers are under. It’s their livelihood on the island,” she said. “I care for them very much. But from the discussions I’ve had … it was a phytosanitary issue. It’s a matter of our tolerance to risk, which was different from the American point of view.”
The National Potato Council, a U.S. industry group, also disputed the charge.
“U.S. growers have relied on PEI potatoes for farms up and down the East Coast. We also process the potatoes in the United States and we still have fresh sales in the United States,” said Kam Quarles, the group’s chief executive. “Having PEI out of the market harms everyone.”
The group charges that soil testing on the island has declined “substantially” over the past five years.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says that’s not true. It says soil samples are collected to certify exports, as part of potato wart investigations and to monitor restricted fields with the canker.
“The number of samples collected therefore fluctuates significantly from year to year, and is higher in years where investigations or monitoring is required following a detection,” the agency said. “The number can also vary greatly during an investigation, depending on the size of the field where potato wart was detected and the number of fields implicated in the investigation.”
The USDA did not respond to a request for comment.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised the issue with President Biden.
Potatoes are a more than $1 billion industry in Prince Edward Island, a driver of the provincial economy that’s as knitted into the province’s identity as Anne of Green Gables and the historic conference that led to Canada’s confederation.
“It’s not just something we do,” Donald said. “It’s a big part of who we are here.”
The crop has its own museum, which boasts “the world’s largest potato sculpture.” Stompin’ Tom Connors, a country-folk singer whose music celebrated all things Canadian, paid homage to Prince Edward Island potatoes in his tune “Bud the Spud.”
After the suspension was announced, an island radio station played the toe-tapping ode to the “best doggone potatoes that’s ever been growed” on repeat until a petition in support of farmers garnered 10,000 signatures. It took 72 spins to reach the goal.
For some farmers, this dispute is deja vu.
The United States banned Prince Edward Island potatoes in October 2000 after potato wart was detected on 72 tubers on a plot less than one acre in size. Canadian farmers called for retaliation.
As the quarrel dragged on, potatoes were destroyed with snowblowers. The provincial economy contracted.
It was a political hot potato for then-prime minister Jean Chrétien. Ottawa referred the matter to a dispute panel under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
It ultimately might have been Canadian culinary diplomacy that broke the months-long deadlock. At a Summit of the Americas meeting in Quebec City in April 2001, the hosts gave the Americans a taste of what they were missing — every single day.
At one meal, President George W. Bush turned to Secretary of State Colin Powell and asked him to translate the menu, which was written in French. Powell, Chrétien wrote in a memoir, told Bush “that once again they would be eating potatoes that were banned in the United States.”
Chrétien noted to Bush that he had survived. Later that month, the ban was lifted.
Smith remembers the dispute well. But “as awful as it was,” his farm back then had fewer contracts with U.S. companies. The United States now accounts for 25 percent of its market.
“It hurts a lot worse this time,” he said.
Smith manages the farm with his father. He says he can’t imagine any other way of life.
“Working with your hands and watching something grow — it’s pretty satisfying to see the result of your labor,” he said.
Smith’s three daughters have “varying levels of interest” in the farm. His middle daughter, 13, has been keenly following the potato suspension, posting on social media about the fallout.
“To watch your 13-year-old daughter bear that cross, you understand how much she understands and what it means to her and her future,” Smith said, “and that’s painful, too.”
